International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Bought by Impact Partnership Wealth LLC

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 218.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its position in International Business Machines by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Business Machines from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.94.

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Trending Headlines about International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:IBM opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $212.34 and a 1 year high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $264.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.94 and a 200-day moving average of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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