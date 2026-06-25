International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,914 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $20,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 0.8%

IBM stock opened at $262.71 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm's fifty day moving average is $252.95 and its 200 day moving average is $267.58. The firm has a market cap of $246.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity offering and potentially opening a new growth avenue for enterprise security work. IBM and OpenAI Bring Frontier AI to Cyber Defense--Helping Enterprises Keep Pace with Machine-Speed Threats

IBM announced a partnership with OpenAI through the Daybreak Cyber Partner Program, expanding its AI-powered cybersecurity offering and potentially opening a new growth avenue for enterprise security work. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded IBM to Overweight/Buy and raised its price target to $291, citing improving confidence in IBM’s software growth and AI adoption story. IBM Stock Resists Tech Slump as J.P. Morgan Cheers Its Software Makeover

JPMorgan upgraded IBM to Overweight/Buy and raised its price target to $291, citing improving confidence in IBM’s software growth and AI adoption story. Positive Sentiment: IBM also benefited from renewed enthusiasm around its quantum computing strategy after U.S. policy moves highlighted IBM as a key domestic quantum winner and boosted sentiment toward the company’s long-term technology roadmap.

IBM also benefited from renewed enthusiasm around its quantum computing strategy after U.S. policy moves highlighted IBM as a key domestic quantum winner and boosted sentiment toward the company’s long-term technology roadmap. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage noted strong investor attention and heavier-than-usual trading in IBM, suggesting momentum is being driven more by headlines and analyst action than by a new earnings release.

Recent coverage noted strong investor attention and heavier-than-usual trading in IBM, suggesting momentum is being driven more by headlines and analyst action than by a new earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: IBM extended $2.5 billion of syndicated credit facilities, improving liquidity and financial flexibility, but this is more of a balance-sheet support item than a direct earnings catalyst. IBM Extends Syndicated Credit Facilities, Enhancing Liquidity

IBM extended $2.5 billion of syndicated credit facilities, improving liquidity and financial flexibility, but this is more of a balance-sheet support item than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that despite the recent rally, IBM may face limits to further near-term upside if software estimate revisions or broader tech weakness cool enthusiasm.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $306.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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