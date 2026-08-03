International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 112.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in International Business Machines by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock worth $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,458 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,624,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $3,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $224.39 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $211.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Enterprise AI and hybrid-cloud momentum: IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. IBM's Enterprise AI Strategy Targets Security, Data Control and Trust IBM's Hybrid Cloud and AI Shift Is Reshaping Its 2026 Growth Outlook

IBM’s focus on secure, governed and hybrid AI could appeal to large enterprises concerned about data control. Recurring software growth, Red Hat momentum and a growing AI-consulting backlog support the company’s 2026 outlook. However, converting demand into sustained revenue is expected to take time. Positive Sentiment: Quantum-computing milestones: IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. IBM and Algorithmiq Demonstrate Quantum Advantage

IBM and research partners reported demonstrations of “quantum advantage,” including simulations and logical-circuit work that reportedly exceed practical classical-computing capabilities. The results strengthen IBM’s technology narrative and could support longer-term commercial opportunities, although quantum revenue remains an emerging story. Positive Sentiment: Banking-platform collaboration: IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate on Banking Platform

IBM, Accenture and UniCredit are collaborating on a next-generation European banking platform, providing validation for IBM’s enterprise technology and consulting capabilities. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed valuation setup: The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year.

The pullback has made IBM appear more attractively priced, but analysts still point to modest growth, leverage and a valuation that is not clearly cheap. Recent quarterly results met EPS expectations, while revenue fell short of consensus and rose only about 1% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Legal-investigation notices: Several law firms announced investigations into potential securities-law violations following IBM’s stock decline. These announcements are often promotional and do not establish wrongdoing, but they can add short-term headline pressure and uncertainty. Pomerantz IBM Investor Investigation

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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