International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.

Summit Wealth Group LLC Co. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,519 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC Co.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,897 shares of the technology company's stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $215.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.07. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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