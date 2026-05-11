International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,250 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,228 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up 0.7% of SVB Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 13.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,045,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,809,461,000 after buying an additional 2,077,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock worth $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 64.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,162,741 shares of the technology company's stock worth $610,239,000 after buying an additional 849,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,777,516 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,382,695,000 after buying an additional 725,191 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $229.39 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $243.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.83. The company has a market capitalization of $215.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $220.72 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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