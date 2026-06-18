International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Stock Holdings Boosted by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 378,600.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 549,116 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 548,971 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for 2.4% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $162,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:IBM opened at $262.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The firm has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $251.20 and its 200-day moving average is $269.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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