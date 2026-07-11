International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF - Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,815 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 97.9% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 884.1% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 798 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.28 per share, with a total value of $19,312,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,682,730 shares in the company, valued at $199,273,184.40. This trade represents a 10.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $84.80 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.16.

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International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of IFF traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.57. 1,476,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,343. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $84.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 7.78%.The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. International Flavors & Fragrances's dividend payout ratio is 48.93%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc NYSE: IFF is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF's research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

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