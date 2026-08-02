International Paper Company $IP Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP - Free Report) by 212.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 25,360 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in International Paper were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of International Paper from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital set a $61.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.75.

View Our Latest Report on IP

International Paper News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Paper this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $48 and assigned a Buy rating, implying approximately 17% potential upside based on the referenced price. The call suggests confidence in containerboard pricing and International Paper’s longer-term recovery prospects. Benzinga analyst price target report

implying approximately 17% potential upside based on the referenced price. The call suggests confidence in containerboard pricing and International Paper’s longer-term recovery prospects. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.04, beating the consensus estimate of a $0.04 loss. Recent insider activity also showed five open-market purchases and no sales over the past six months, including purchases by the CEO and other executives. These factors may provide some support for investor confidence. International Paper second-quarter results

Recent insider activity also showed five open-market purchases and no sales over the past six months, including purchases by the CEO and other executives. These factors may provide some support for investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded International Paper’s stock rating, while other recent analyst targets have been mixed. Institutional positioning was also divided, with some large investors adding shares and others making substantial reductions. JPMorgan International Paper rating update

while other recent analyst targets have been mixed. Institutional positioning was also divided, with some large investors adding shares and others making substantial reductions. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $6.00 billion, below roughly $6.2 billion in expectations and down 11.3% year over year. The company reported a $12 million loss from continuing operations, negative free cash flow of $7 million, and reduced profitability expectations. Management projected full-year adjusted EBITDA of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion and warned that a temporary Pine Hill, Alabama, mill closure will reduce third-quarter EBITDA by about $85 million. Higher maintenance, input and freight costs are adding further pressure. Zacks International Paper earnings analysis

The company reported a $12 million loss from continuing operations, negative free cash flow of $7 million, and reduced profitability expectations. Management projected full-year adjusted EBITDA of $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion and warned that a temporary Pine Hill, Alabama, mill closure will reduce third-quarter EBITDA by about $85 million. Higher maintenance, input and freight costs are adding further pressure. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut estimates for second- and third-quarter EPS, reinforcing concerns that maintenance outages, macroeconomic headwinds and weaker profitability could outweigh the quarterly earnings beat. International Paper EPS forecast revision

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. International Paper had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 14.20%.The company's revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. International Paper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.09%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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