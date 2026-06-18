Interval Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 584,557 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $43,041,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 0.8% of Interval Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,558,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 586.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,147,835 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $452,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251,755 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,128,485 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,722,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,666,777 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,227,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,830,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $208,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,302 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.40.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Further Reading

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