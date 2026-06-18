Interval Partners LP Has $10.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP - Free Report) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP's holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.83, for a total value of $558,996.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,934,729. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 6,255 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.52, for a total transaction of $2,955,612.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,789.56. The trade was a 50.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $471.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $459.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.37 and a 12-month high of $550.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 20.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 42.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Ameriprise Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $452.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $543.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a range of advice-based wealth management, asset management and insurance products to individual and institutional clients. Its business model centers on delivering financial planning and investment advice through a network of financial advisors alongside proprietary product offerings designed to meet retirement, protection and accumulation needs.

Core products and services include comprehensive financial planning and advisory services, managed investment portfolios, retirement planning solutions, annuities and life insurance products.

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