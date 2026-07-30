Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires 770,000 Shares of Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK - Free Report) by 617.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 894,735 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 770,000 shares during the quarter. Cleanspark makes up 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Cleanspark worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Situational Awareness LP grew its position in Cleanspark by 648.4% during the first quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 12,276,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,470,000 after buying an additional 10,635,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 81.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,102,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323,715 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc boosted its stake in Cleanspark by 23,812.2% in the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 5,400,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377,976 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleanspark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,056,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,125,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Cleanspark News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cleanspark this week:

Positive Sentiment: A 20-year, $6.6 billion triple-net lease covering 175 megawatts at CleanSpark’s Sandersville, Georgia, facility supports the company’s pivot toward AI infrastructure and could provide significant recurring revenue. The stock may have additional upside if CleanSpark leases its remaining 885 megawatts of Texas capacity. Is CleanSpark Undervalued After Its 20 Year Infrastructure Lease?

A 20-year, $6.6 billion triple-net lease covering 175 megawatts at CleanSpark’s Sandersville, Georgia, facility supports the company’s pivot toward AI infrastructure and could provide significant recurring revenue. The stock may have additional upside if CleanSpark leases its remaining 885 megawatts of Texas capacity. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their valuation targets, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increasing its target from $16 to $25 and maintaining an “outperform” rating, while Chardan Capital lifted its target from $19 to $21 and kept a “buy” rating. These targets indicate substantial potential upside if the AI data-center expansion is executed successfully. Analyst Price Target Updates

Analysts raised their valuation targets, with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increasing its target from $16 to $25 and maintaining an “outperform” rating, while Chardan Capital lifted its target from $19 to $21 and kept a “buy” rating. These targets indicate substantial potential upside if the AI data-center expansion is executed successfully. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted increased investor and analyst attention toward CleanSpark, but the reports did not identify a major new operating catalyst beyond the previously announced lease. CleanSpark Investor Attention

Recent coverage highlighted increased investor and analyst attention toward CleanSpark, but the reports did not identify a major new operating catalyst beyond the previously announced lease. Negative Sentiment: Despite the large lease, an analysis downgraded CleanSpark from “strong buy” to “buy,” citing limited near-term catalysts, substantial anticipated capital needs and potential shareholder dilution. Grid constraints and delays in energizing facilities could also postpone revenue from the AI expansion. CleanSpark AI Pivot and Dilution Risks

Despite the large lease, an analysis downgraded CleanSpark from “strong buy” to “buy,” citing limited near-term catalysts, substantial anticipated capital needs and potential shareholder dilution. Grid constraints and delays in energizing facilities could also postpone revenue from the AI expansion. Negative Sentiment: The market’s reaction reflects concern about CleanSpark’s fundamentals as well as execution risk: its latest reported quarter missed earnings and revenue expectations, with revenue down year over year and a deeply negative net margin. Those results make investors more sensitive to the company’s need for additional financing while it develops its data-center portfolio. Why CleanSpark Stock Is Down

Cleanspark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.26. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $145.35 million. Cleanspark had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 67.66%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleanspark, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cleanspark from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLSK

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc NASDAQ: CLSK is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark's technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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