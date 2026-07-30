Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) by 99.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,400 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC's holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambient Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.57.

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Fiserv Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.22. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 15.17%.The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 10,060 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,982.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 184,107 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,150,117.90. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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