Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $3.06 Million in WEX Inc. $WEX

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,061,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of WEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of WEX by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 237 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in WEX by 368.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 220 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of WEX by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 371 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Wall Street Zen lowered WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on WEX from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore raised shares of WEX to an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

Insider Activity

In other WEX news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $208,858.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,916 shares in the company, valued at $867,919.80. The trade was a 19.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,010,739.20. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,935 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key WEX News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI product launch strengthens commercial-fleet offering. WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered capability that uses fleet-card transaction data, real-time vehicle information and predictive models to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud losses and support future revenue growth. WEX Introduces SecureFuel AI-Powered Fraud Prevention for Commercial Fleets

WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered capability that uses fleet-card transaction data, real-time vehicle information and predictive models to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud losses and support future revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating performance exceeded expectations. WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share versus the $5.08 consensus estimate. The company also provided third-quarter earnings guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 per share and full-year guidance of $19.68 to $20.08, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth.

WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and adjusted earnings of $5.35 per share versus the $5.08 consensus estimate. The company also provided third-quarter earnings guidance of $5.45 to $5.65 per share and full-year guidance of $19.68 to $20.08, reinforcing the case for continued earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view remains above the current trading level but is mixed. Mizuho reportedly lowered its WEX price target to $215 while maintaining its outlook. That target remains above the stock’s recent level, but the reduction indicates some caution about near-term valuation or growth assumptions. Mizuho cuts WEX stock price target to $215, maintains outlook

Mizuho reportedly lowered its WEX price target to $215 while maintaining its outlook. That target remains above the stock’s recent level, but the reduction indicates some caution about near-term valuation or growth assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: Management is scheduled to meet investors. CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The presentation could provide additional commentary on demand, SecureFuel adoption and 2026 guidance, but it is not an immediate financial catalyst. WEX to Participate in the Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Executive Insights Event

CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The presentation could provide additional commentary on demand, SecureFuel adoption and 2026 guidance, but it is not an immediate financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares. Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Ann Elena Drew sold 3,400 shares worth approximately $598,468, while Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares worth about $208,859. Recent activity shows 24 insider sales versus one purchase over six months, which could raise concerns about insider confidence, although such transactions may also reflect personal financial planning.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $188.38 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $148.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.29 and a one year high of $191.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $753.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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