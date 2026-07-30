Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in LCI Industries $LCII

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,149,000. LCI Industries accounts for 1.0% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of LCI Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Amundi purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 105,343 shares of the company's stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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LCI Industries Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $84.33 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.18.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. LCI Industries's payout ratio is 56.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Roth Capital upgraded LCI Industries from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $152.00 to $137.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price objective on LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on LCI Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $140.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LCI Industries

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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