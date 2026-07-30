Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rxo Inc $RXO

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,655,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of RXO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in RXO by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,543 shares of the company's stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RXO by 18.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,406 shares of the company's stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RXO by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the company's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of RXO by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RXO from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of RXO to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of RXO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.57.

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RXO Stock Performance

RXO stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84. Rxo Inc has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

RXO (NYSE:RXO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. RXO had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.83%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO Company Profile

RXO Inc NYSE: RXO is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

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