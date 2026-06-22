Intuit Inc. $INTU is Evexia Wealth LLC's 8th Largest Position

Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,379 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 3.9% of Evexia Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Evexia Wealth LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Intuit by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intuit by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,274,391,000 after acquiring an additional 512,684 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after acquiring an additional 471,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This trade represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 955 shares of company stock worth $273,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price target on Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $511.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $267.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.02. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $259.23 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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