Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,116 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $12,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $636.10.

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Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $396.31 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $416.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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