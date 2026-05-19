Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,176 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden's holdings in Intuit were worth $31,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $403.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $342.11 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intuit from $725.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

See Also

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