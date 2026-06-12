Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,625 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Intuit worth $157,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $276.91 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.27 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $366.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $475.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.65 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $443.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $514.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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