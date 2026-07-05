Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,064 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 7,022 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Intuit were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. The trade was a 2.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $275.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.75. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.84 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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