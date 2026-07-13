Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,628 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Intuit were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INTU. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $498.40.

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Intuit News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu bought 1,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $386,812.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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