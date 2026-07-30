Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,280 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 73,499 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuit were worth $11,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 522.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,852,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,618 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total transaction of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $333.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.87.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intuit’s latest reported quarter showed resilient financial performance: revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $8.56 billion and adjusted earnings of $12.80 per share exceeded consensus estimates. Management maintained fiscal 2026 guidance, which may be supporting the rebound. Intuit investor attention article

Intuit’s latest reported quarter showed resilient financial performance: revenue rose 10.4% year over year to $8.56 billion and adjusted earnings of $12.80 per share exceeded consensus estimates. Management maintained fiscal 2026 guidance, which may be supporting the rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Intuit is attracting elevated investor attention, but the Zacks article does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Broader U.S. equities were also weaker ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and major technology earnings, creating a mixed market backdrop for INTU. Equities lower ahead of Fed decision article

Intuit is attracting elevated investor attention, but the Zacks article does not identify a new fundamental catalyst. Broader U.S. equities were also weaker ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and major technology earnings, creating a mixed market backdrop for INTU. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that appears more negative than positive and could limit a recovery in the shares. The downgrade reinforces concerns that lowered TurboTax growth guidance may continue to weigh on valuation. TD Cowen Intuit downgrade article

TD Cowen downgraded Intuit to Hold from Buy, citing a near-term catalyst path that appears more negative than positive and could limit a recovery in the shares. The downgrade reinforces concerns that lowered TurboTax growth guidance may continue to weigh on valuation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms publicized a securities class-action lawsuit against Intuit and certain officers. The allegations claim the company overstated the strength and sustainability of its tax-related operations, particularly TurboTax, while failing to disclose customer losses, competitive pressure and pricing challenges. Investors who purchased securities between August 22, 2025, and May 20, 2026, have until September 8, 2026, to seek lead-plaintiff status. These announcements increase headline, legal and reputational risk, although the allegations have not been proven. Intuit class action lawsuit article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $504.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $427.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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