Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 95.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after purchasing an additional 296,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,369,488,000 after buying an additional 87,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,378,912,000 after buying an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock worth $348,354. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $498.40.

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Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $274.96 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.84 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $314.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.31.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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