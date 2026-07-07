Intuit Inc. $INTU Stake Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,555 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Intuit were worth $11,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Intuit by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $785,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,842 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,274,391,000 after purchasing an additional 512,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $498.40.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $9.27 on Tuesday, reaching $281.41. 934,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,446,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company's 50 day moving average is $325.83 and its 200-day moving average is $432.20. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.84 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.32, for a total value of $74,498.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,358.56. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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