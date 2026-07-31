Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Holdings Boosted by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,083 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,606 shares of company stock worth $2,786,967. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG opened at $352.97 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $399.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.67. The stock has a market cap of $124.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.57 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.45%.The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler set a $357.44 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $500.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $509.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS upgraded ISRG , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. UBS upgrades Intuitive Surgical

UBS upgraded , arguing that the selloff has been excessive. The call provides a counterpoint to recent target reductions and may support a rebound thesis as investors refocus on the company’s recurring instrument revenue and installed da Vinci system base. Positive Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Robotic surgery expansion beyond urology

Intuitive Surgical is expanding robotic-assisted surgery beyond its traditional urology strength, with general surgery and newer specialties offering additional long-term procedure growth opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: HSBC downgraded ISRG from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity.

HSBC downgraded from Buy to Hold but assigned a $391 price target, implying upside from recent levels. The mixed analyst signals reflect uncertainty about near-term growth rather than a fundamental change to the company’s long-term opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Intuitive Surgical insider sale

Executive Vice President Mark Brosius sold small blocks of shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The transactions totaled roughly $20,000 and reduced his holdings by about 2% in each sale, limiting their significance for investors. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that U.S. procedure growth could soften and that deferred care may weigh on near-term utilization. Those concerns overshadowed the latest quarterly beat, in which revenue rose 18.4% year over year to $2.89 billion and EPS reached $2.80 versus the $2.48 consensus. Intuitive Surgical post-earnings selloff

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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