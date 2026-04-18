Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,577 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 0.8% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $47,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,533,771 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,667,000 after buying an additional 791,516 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,472 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,451,362,000 after buying an additional 739,444 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $599,784,000 after buying an additional 583,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $868,212,000 after buying an additional 567,483 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays set a $712.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $645.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $598.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $469.21 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.84 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.21 and a 200-day moving average of $514.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total value of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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