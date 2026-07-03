Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,459 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 47,360 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $59,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $585.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho set a $525.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $651.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $573.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ISRG

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $55,156.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,620. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

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Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 5.9%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $426.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.68 and a 52 week high of $603.88. The stock has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.43 and a 200-day moving average of $480.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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