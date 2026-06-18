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Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Intuitive Surgical logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hyperion Asset Management trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, selling 5,163 shares and leaving it with 213,483 shares worth about $120.9 million.
  • Intuitive Surgical reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.50 versus $2.08 expected and revenue of $2.77 billion versus $2.62 billion estimated, with revenue up 23% year over year.
  • Despite the strong earnings, the stock was down 3.6% and recently traded near $402, while analysts maintained a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $573.42.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Intuitive Surgical.

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,483 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 5,163 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 3.4% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $120,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Draper Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,522,191 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $862,108,000 after purchasing an additional 132,966 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,077 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 787.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $6,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $402.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.68 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $440.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total transaction of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $573.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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