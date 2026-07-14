Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,835 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $76,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 58.1% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen kept a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical while trimming its price target from $585 to $520, signaling that the analyst still sees upside despite a more conservative valuation view. TD Cowen lowers ISRG price target to $520

TD Cowen kept a rating on Intuitive Surgical while trimming its price target from $585 to $520, signaling that the analyst still sees upside despite a more conservative valuation view. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada also lowered its target, from $650 to $600, but maintained an Outperform rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook ahead of earnings. RBC lowers ISRG price target to $600

Royal Bank of Canada also lowered its target, from $650 to $600, but maintained an rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Intuitive Surgical as a leading robotics and automation name for the second half of 2026, with investors viewing the company as a beneficiary of AI-enabled surgical robotics growth. Zacks robotics stock list mentions ISRG

Multiple articles highlighted Intuitive Surgical as a leading robotics and automation name for the second half of 2026, with investors viewing the company as a beneficiary of AI-enabled surgical robotics growth. Positive Sentiment: Bearish recent performance has made the stock look more attractive to some analysts, with coverage pieces arguing ISRG could offer roughly 35% upside before earnings if management confirms solid demand and margins. 247WallSt ISRG upside article

Bearish recent performance has made the stock look more attractive to some analysts, with coverage pieces arguing ISRG could offer roughly 35% upside before earnings if management confirms solid demand and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Intuitive Surgical is expected to report second-quarter EPS of about $2.50 on revenue near $2.82 billion after the close on July 16, with investors likely waiting for results and guidance before making a bigger move. ISRG earnings preview

Intuitive Surgical is expected to report second-quarter EPS of about $2.50 on revenue near $2.82 billion after the close on July 16, with investors likely waiting for results and guidance before making a bigger move. Negative Sentiment: The main negative takeaway is that both TD Cowen and RBC reduced their price targets, which suggests analysts are becoming a bit more cautious on valuation even while staying bullish overall.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $558.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $562.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.1%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $407.12 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.68 and a 12-month high of $603.88. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $421.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.71. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total value of $169,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,080.80. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,718,014.65. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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