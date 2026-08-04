Invesco Ltd. $IVZ Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,476 shares of the asset manager's stock after buying an additional 79,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Invesco worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,965,761 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,391,411,000 after purchasing an additional 947,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,260,704 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $351,051,000 after buying an additional 332,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,361,119 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $518,836,000 after buying an additional 596,434 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,612,559 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $182,491,000 after buying an additional 584,035 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $230,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IVZ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Invesco from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $32.00 price target on Invesco in a report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invesco

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of -45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. Invesco's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Invesco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.47%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: IVZ. With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm's product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

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