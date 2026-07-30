Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Anchor Capital Management Group Inc's Largest Position

Anchor Capital Management Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,500 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 46,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 53.2% of Anchor Capital Management Group Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $76,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after buying an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.0%

QQQ opened at $661.73 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $716.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $657.29. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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