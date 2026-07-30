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Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Centaurus Financial Inc.'s 10th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,059 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.4% of Centaurus Financial Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. IFS Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,321 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $22,118,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 48,422 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $27,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $661.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $716.84 and a 200-day moving average of $657.29. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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