Invesco QQQ $QQQ is CoreCap Advisors LLC's 6th Largest Position

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,411 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Invesco ETFs attracted approximately $2.8 billion in daily net inflows on August 3, indicating strong investor demand for the firm’s products. While the data covers Invesco’s ETF lineup rather than QQQ alone, it is a favorable signal for the fund franchise. ETF League Tables: Invesco Picks Up $2.8B
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. equities advanced, with the Nasdaq and broad-market ETFs gaining as Caterpillar and Palantir delivered strong earnings reactions. Because QQQ is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and growth companies, a tech-led market rally is a direct positive for the fund. Exchange-Traded Funds Rise as US Equities Advance After Midday
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue that AI stocks may have completed a recent washout, citing expanding capital expenditures, growing enterprise backlogs and historically attractive margins. That outlook supports QQQ’s major AI and semiconductor holdings. Chart Storm: 10 Reasons AI Stocks Have Bottomed
- Neutral Sentiment: QQQ remains one of the primary ETFs holding all seven “Magnificent 7” companies. Its concentration provides strong exposure to leading technology firms but also leaves performance dependent on a relatively small group of mega-cap stocks. The 3 ETFs That Hold the Most Magnificent 7
- Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s addition to the Nasdaq-100 has attracted attention, but its initial weighting is relatively small and is unlikely to materially affect QQQ in the near term. Is QQQ Worth Buying Now That SpaceX Has Joined the Nasdaq-100?
- Negative Sentiment: Micron’s sharp post-earnings pullback and broader weakness in semiconductor stocks highlight valuation and AI-cycle risks within QQQ’s technology-heavy portfolio. Micron’s Sharp Pullback Hits These 3 Major Tech ETFs
- Negative Sentiment: Invesco recorded roughly $5.6 billion in ETF outflows on July 31, showing that demand can be volatile despite the more recent inflow figure. ETF League Tables: Invesco Loses $5.6B
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $555.60 and a 12-month high of $748.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $715.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.37.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.
Invesco QQQ Profile
(Free Report
)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).
This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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