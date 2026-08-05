Invesco QQQ $QQQ is CoreCap Advisors LLC's 6th Largest Position

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,411 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.3% of CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $78,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $555.60 and a 12-month high of $748.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $715.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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