Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Financial Enhancement Group LLC's 8th Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,534 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,873 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 2.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after purchasing an additional 375,581 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,858,288,000 after buying an additional 534,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $877,406,000 after acquiring an additional 840,803 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of QQQ opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $555.60 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The firm's fifty day moving average is $715.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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