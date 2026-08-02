Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC's Largest Position

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,760 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 8,401 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 8.1% of Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $551.68 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $715.63 and a 200 day moving average of $657.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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