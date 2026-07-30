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Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $661.73 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $716.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.29. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $551.68 and a 12-month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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