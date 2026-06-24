Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,730 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $20,046,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 25.6% in the first quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the first quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 857 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of QQQ opened at $713.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $536.27 and a fifty-two week high of $748.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $700.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.09.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Invesco QQQ News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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