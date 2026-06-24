Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Rainier Family Wealth Inc.

Rainier Family Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,682 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 3,421 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rainier Family Wealth Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shcp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 3.3%

QQQ opened at $713.65 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $536.27 and a one year high of $748.65. The business's 50 day moving average price is $700.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $641.09.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.8135 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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