Investment House LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Investment House LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,589 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,952 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,506,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock worth $64,840,000 after buying an additional 768,586 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,050,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 486.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock worth $51,433,000 after buying an additional 486,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1,659.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 461,310 shares of the company's stock worth $40,425,000 after buying an additional 435,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total transaction of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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