Investment House LLC Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 311.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,393 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned about 0.11% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 41,335 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,842,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 280,187 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $80,271,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE FDS opened at $222.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $471.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $217.94 and its 200 day moving average is $246.34.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The business had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. FactSet Research Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $279.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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