Investment House LLC Purchases 81,280 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 2,709.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,280 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 81,280 shares during the period. Investment House LLC owned about 0.16% of Molina Healthcare worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after buying an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,380,000 after buying an additional 746,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 320.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,569,000 after buying an additional 460,372 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,592,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,665,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $184.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 0.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $158.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.21. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52 week low of $121.06 and a 52 week high of $327.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Molina Healthcare from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $174.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

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