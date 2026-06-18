Investment Management Corp of Ontario Buys 28,248 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,796 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 905 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $262.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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