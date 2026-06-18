Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 111,979 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.
Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 7,950 from 7,300, citing stronger corporate earnings, easing macro risks after the interim U.S.-Iran agreement, and improved investor sentiment. Article: S&P 500 Price Target Boosted to 7,950 by Wells Fargo Following U.S.-Iran Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Market reports showed WFC gaining after a positive trading session, indicating investors were buying into the bank’s improving sentiment and outlook. Article: Wells Fargo (WFC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo Investment Institute released a midyear outlook emphasizing discipline amid volatility, reinforcing the bank’s visibility in market strategy and investor guidance. Article: Wells Fargo Investment Institute: When Every Headline Shouts, Discipline Matters Most
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo also lifted its S&P 500 target in a separate market commentary piece, which supports a more upbeat macro backdrop but does not directly change WFC fundamentals. Article: Wells Fargo Raises S&P 500 Target to 7,950 on AI Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Another report repeated that Wells Fargo’s S&P 500 target increase was driven by stronger earnings expectations, signaling a favorable macro call rather than a direct catalyst for the bank stock itself. Article: US Stock Market: Wells Fargo raises S&P 500 target on stronger earnings outlook, easing macro risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage of other companies, such as Carter’s and Microsoft, reflects active research from Wells Fargo but is not a direct driver of WFC shares. Article: Carter’s Shares Rise After Wells Fargo Lifts Rating and Target Price
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4%
WFC stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.24.
Get Our Latest Report on WFC
About Wells Fargo & Company
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Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.
Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.
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