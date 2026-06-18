Investment Management Corp of Ontario Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 111,979 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $27,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.4%

WFC stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.24.

Get Our Latest Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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