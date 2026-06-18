Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $40.09 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,045.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,582 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 390,254 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.5% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Netflix were worth $40,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 420,550 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $40,158,319.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $376,230.60. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $134.12. The company has a market cap of $324.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline.

Some market watchers say Netflix’s sharp selloff may be nearing a bottom, with technical commentary suggesting the stock could be stabilizing after a steep two-month decline. Neutral Sentiment: MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a buy rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure.

MoffettNathanson cut its price target on Netflix from $120 to $115 but kept a rating, signaling continued long-term confidence despite near-term pressure. Negative Sentiment: Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth.

Netflix’s refusal to pursue Lionsgate, combined with the Fox-Roku deal, has fueled concerns that it is losing ground in the sector’s consolidation race and may face more competition around distribution and ad-supported growth. Negative Sentiment: Netflix also canceled The Boroughs after one season, a reminder that some content investments are still being pruned as the company remains selective on spending.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

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