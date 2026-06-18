Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 28,108 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,661 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 28,108 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,058,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80. The company's fifty day moving average price is $156.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 260,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $43,048,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,543,048 shares in the company, valued at $30,223,652,457.36. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,209,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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