IonQ, Inc. $IONQ Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ - Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,320 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 152,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of IonQ worth $26,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IonQ by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,774,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,560,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $199,753,000. Marex Group plc raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,083,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,962,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $402,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. now owns 3,195,818 shares of the company's stock worth $143,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,017 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IonQ from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.50 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $70.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONQ

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 2,757 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $151,690.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,444,692.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gabrielle B. Toledano sold 2,757 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $151,662.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,581.54. The trade was a 19.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,329 shares of company stock worth $513,216 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.88 and a beta of 3.28. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.75 million. IonQ had a net margin of 174.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 754.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Key IonQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

Positive Sentiment: IonQ reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately $80.1 million , up 287% year over year and above the $66.5 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.33 per share also beat expectations for a $0.56 loss. IonQ Announces Record Second Quarter 2026 Revenues, Growing 287% YoY

IonQ reported record second-quarter revenue of approximately , up 287% year over year and above the $66.5 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.33 per share also beat expectations for a $0.56 loss. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $280 million-$290 million , above the $268.2 million analyst consensus. However, the outlook excludes any contribution from the recently completed SkyWater deal. IonQ raises full-year guidance after Q2 results

The company raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to , above the $268.2 million analyst consensus. However, the outlook excludes any contribution from the recently completed SkyWater deal. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $75 price target, offering a bullish view of IonQ’s quantum-computing growth prospects. Wedbush initiates IonQ coverage

Wedbush initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $75 price target, offering a bullish view of IonQ’s quantum-computing growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: IonQ signed an MOU with Sandia National Laboratories to explore quantum co-design for national-security applications. The agreement could support future government opportunities, but it does not yet represent contracted revenue. IonQ and Sandia National Laboratories MOU

IonQ signed an MOU with Sandia National Laboratories to explore quantum co-design for national-security applications. The agreement could support future government opportunities, but it does not yet represent contracted revenue. Negative Sentiment: Despite the revenue beat, IonQ remains unprofitable, and its roughly $14.9 billion market capitalization implies a very demanding valuation. Investors may be taking profits after a sharp recent rally and questioning whether growth can justify the premium.

Despite the revenue beat, IonQ remains unprofitable, and its roughly $14.9 billion market capitalization implies a very demanding valuation. Investors may be taking profits after a sharp recent rally and questioning whether growth can justify the premium. Negative Sentiment: The approximately $1.8 billion SkyWater acquisition adds integration, capital-spending, and execution risk. IonQ must prove that owning a semiconductor foundry accelerates its quantum-hardware roadmap without pressuring margins or increasing dilution.

IonQ Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

Featured Stories

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