IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP - Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,918 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,636 shares during the quarter. American Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of IPG Photonics worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $30,254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 978,577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $67,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341,773 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 181,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $12,647,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 445.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $22,080,000 after buying an additional 157,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company's stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPGP opened at $89.70 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $155.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.30.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.99 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 2.78%.IPG Photonics's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 9,975 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total value of $1,195,104.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 76,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,158,036.78. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,690 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $178,430.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,111.88. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock worth $8,515,516 over the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut IPG Photonics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered IPG Photonics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPG Photonics

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers used in industrial, medical, scientific, and telecommunications applications. The company's core products include ytterbium and erbium fiber lasers, diode lasers, and fiber amplifiers that deliver high power and efficiency for precision cutting, welding, marking, and engraving. IPG's systems are engineered to optimize process speed, reliability, and energy consumption, making them a preferred choice for advanced manufacturing environments.

In addition to stand-alone laser sources, IPG offers turnkey laser systems and integrated solutions tailored to sectors such as automotive, electronics, aerospace, additive manufacturing, and life sciences.

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