IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,431 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 7,657 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of IQVIA worth $44,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2,628.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $428,525,000 after purchasing an additional 933,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 130.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $245,099,000 after purchasing an additional 879,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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IQVIA Stock Down 3.6%

IQV stock opened at $238.55 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $154.50 and a one year high of $251.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

More IQVIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting IQVIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on IQVIA from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IQVIA from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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