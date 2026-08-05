IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,646 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 78,387 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank's holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,698,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2,628.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,479 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,063 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in IQVIA by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,901,091 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $428,525,000 after acquiring an additional 933,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,298 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $245,099,000 after acquiring an additional 879,701 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.16, for a total transaction of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,110.84. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider W Richard Staub sold 5,500 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.68, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,436.16. The trade was a 29.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 12,913 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,793 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $228.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $197.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.67. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.50 and a 12-month high of $251.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 8.10%.IQVIA's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.800-13.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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