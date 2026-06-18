Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 42,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.5% of Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 103,627 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $63,659,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,422,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 399,690 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $245,534,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,730 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 25,232 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $722.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $523.65 and a 12 month high of $748.65. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $689.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.91.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Invesco QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Invesco QQQ wasn't on the list.

While Invesco QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here